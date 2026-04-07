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WSBF

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WSBF, MDGL, NKE

April 07, 2026 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Waterstone Financial Inc (Symbol: WSBF), where a total volume of 724 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 72,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.9% of WSBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,200 underlying shares of WSBF. Below is a chart showing WSBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 3,158 contracts, representing approximately 315,800 underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 381,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 199,694 contracts, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares or approximately 82.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WSBF options, MDGL options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Highest Yield Monthly Preferreds
 HRTX Options Chain
 Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Highest Yield Monthly Preferreds-> HRTX Options Chain-> Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WSBF
MDGL
NKE

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