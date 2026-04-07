Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WSBF, MDGL, NKE

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 3,158 contracts, representing approximately 315,800 underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 381,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 199,694 contracts, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares or approximately 82.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
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