Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WSBF, MDGL, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Waterstone Financial Inc (Symbol: WSBF), where a total volume of 724 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 72,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.9% of WSBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,200 underlying shares of WSBF. Below is a chart showing WSBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 3,158 contracts, representing approximately 315,800 underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 381,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 199,694 contracts, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares or approximately 82.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WSBF options, MDGL options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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