Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VERA, FRHC, GFL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERA), where a total of 20,168 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.1% of VERA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 5,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,100 underlying shares of VERA. Below is a chart showing VERA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Freedom Holding Corp (Symbol: FRHC) saw options trading volume of 1,814 contracts, representing approximately 181,400 underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of FRHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 1,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,800 underlying shares of FRHC. Below is a chart showing FRHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL) options are showing a volume of 32,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.4% of GFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GFL. Below is a chart showing GFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VERA options, FRHC options, or GFL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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