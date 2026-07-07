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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VERA, FRHC, GFL

July 07, 2026 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERA), where a total of 20,168 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.1% of VERA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,100 underlying shares of VERA. Below is a chart showing VERA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Freedom Holding Corp (Symbol: FRHC) saw options trading volume of 1,814 contracts, representing approximately 181,400 underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of FRHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 1,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,800 underlying shares of FRHC. Below is a chart showing FRHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL) options are showing a volume of 32,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.4% of GFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GFL. Below is a chart showing GFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VERA options, FRHC options, or GFL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further VERA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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FRHC
GFL

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