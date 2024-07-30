Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UPS, NEO, X

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 21,792 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024 , with 3,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:

NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO) saw options trading volume of 2,950 contracts, representing approximately 295,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of NEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,900 underlying shares of NEO. Below is a chart showing NEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 9,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 984,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, NEO options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

