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STZ

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STZ, NFLX, OXY

June 30, 2026 — 01:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total of 10,563 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 1,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 218,925 contracts, representing approximately 21.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 18,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 43,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 8,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 854,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STZ options, NFLX options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further STZ Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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OXY

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