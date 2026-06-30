Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STZ, NFLX, OXY

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 218,925 contracts, representing approximately 21.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 18,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 43,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 8,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 854,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STZ options, NFLX options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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