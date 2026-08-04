Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPCX, TRTX, SAIC

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) saw options trading volume of 10,000 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 132.9% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC) options are showing a volume of 4,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.6% of SAIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,700 underlying shares of SAIC. Below is a chart showing SAIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPCX options, TRTX options, or SAIC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Further SPCX Research:
- SPCX market cap history
- Funds Holding SPCX
- Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Selling
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