Markets

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPCX, TRTX, SAIC

August 04, 2026 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Space Exploration Technologies Corp (Symbol: SPCX), where a total volume of 1.0 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 104.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 160.3% of SPCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 69,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of SPCX. Below is a chart showing SPCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) saw options trading volume of 10,000 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 132.9% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC) options are showing a volume of 4,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.6% of SAIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,700 underlying shares of SAIC. Below is a chart showing SAIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPCX options, TRTX options, or SAIC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SPCX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SPCX market cap history-> Funds Holding SPCX-> Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

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SAIC

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