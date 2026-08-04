Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPCX, TRTX, SAIC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Space Exploration Technologies Corp (Symbol: SPCX), where a total volume of 1.0 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 104.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 160.3% of SPCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026 , with 69,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of SPCX. Below is a chart showing SPCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) saw options trading volume of 10,000 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 132.9% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC) options are showing a volume of 4,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.6% of SAIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,700 underlying shares of SAIC. Below is a chart showing SAIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

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