Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SHLS, HUM, RIVN

May 06, 2025 — 03:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (Symbol: SHLS), where a total of 26,750 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of SHLS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 25,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SHLS. Below is a chart showing SHLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 8,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 860,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 115,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 09, 2025, with 8,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,200 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SHLS options, HUM options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

