Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REPL, SLS, COKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL), where a total volume of 32,320 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.3% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $0.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 3,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,400 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $0.50 strike highlighted in orange:

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (Symbol: SLS) saw options trading volume of 94,683 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of SLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 33,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of SLS. Below is a chart showing SLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE) options are showing a volume of 5,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 505,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.6% of COKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,300 underlying shares of COKE. Below is a chart showing COKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for REPL options, SLS options, or COKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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