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REPL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REPL, SLS, COKE

July 28, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL), where a total volume of 32,320 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.3% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $0.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,400 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $0.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (Symbol: SLS) saw options trading volume of 94,683 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of SLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 33,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of SLS. Below is a chart showing SLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE) options are showing a volume of 5,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 505,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.6% of COKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,300 underlying shares of COKE. Below is a chart showing COKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for REPL options, SLS options, or COKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further REPL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
REPL market cap history-> REPL Average Annual Return-> Cash Dividend-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

REPL
SLS
COKE

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