Markets
PRIM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRIM, BXP, EE

June 23, 2026 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM), where a total of 15,279 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of PRIM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,100 underlying shares of PRIM. Below is a chart showing PRIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

BXP Inc (Symbol: BXP) options are showing a volume of 9,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 908,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of BXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,300 underlying shares of BXP. Below is a chart showing BXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Excelerate Energy Inc (Symbol: EE) saw options trading volume of 2,002 contracts, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of EE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 366,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of EE. Below is a chart showing EE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PRIM options, BXP options, or EE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PRIM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PRIM YTD Return-> PRIM Stock Predictions-> ETF Finder-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRIM
BXP
EE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.