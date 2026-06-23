Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRIM, BXP, EE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM), where a total of 15,279 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of PRIM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 5,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,100 underlying shares of PRIM. Below is a chart showing PRIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

BXP Inc (Symbol: BXP) options are showing a volume of 9,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 908,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of BXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,300 underlying shares of BXP. Below is a chart showing BXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Excelerate Energy Inc (Symbol: EE) saw options trading volume of 2,002 contracts, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of EE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 366,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of EE. Below is a chart showing EE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PRIM options, BXP options, or EE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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