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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, TPL, C

June 30, 2026 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 146,256 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring July 02, 2026, with 7,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,700 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) saw options trading volume of 2,430 contracts, representing approximately 243,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of TPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 447,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of TPL. Below is a chart showing TPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 64,863 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, TPL options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further NKE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Nike RSI-> Nike YTD Return-> Shares Outstanding History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NKE
TPL
C

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