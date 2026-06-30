Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, TPL, C

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 146,256 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring July 02, 2026 , with 7,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,700 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) saw options trading volume of 2,430 contracts, representing approximately 243,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of TPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 447,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of TPL. Below is a chart showing TPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 64,863 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, TPL options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further NKE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.