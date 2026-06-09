Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTN, MCD, MITK

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 23,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 1,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mitek Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MITK) saw options trading volume of 6,638 contracts, representing approximately 663,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of MITK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,100 underlying shares of MITK. Below is a chart showing MITK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MTN options, MCD options, or MITK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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