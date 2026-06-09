Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTN, MCD, MITK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), where a total volume of 3,948 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 394,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 698,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,300 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 23,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 1,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mitek Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MITK) saw options trading volume of 6,638 contracts, representing approximately 663,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of MITK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,100 underlying shares of MITK. Below is a chart showing MITK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTN options, MCD options, or MITK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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