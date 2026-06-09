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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTN, MCD, MITK

June 09, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), where a total volume of 3,948 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 394,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 698,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,300 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 23,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 1,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Mitek Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MITK) saw options trading volume of 6,638 contracts, representing approximately 663,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of MITK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,100 underlying shares of MITK. Below is a chart showing MITK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MTN options, MCD options, or MITK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MTN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

MTN
MCD
MITK

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