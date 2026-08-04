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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, UNH, WMB

August 04, 2026 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 35,826 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 3,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 34,560 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) options are showing a volume of 40,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike put option expiring September 11, 2026, with 16,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, UNH options, or WMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MCD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

MCD
UNH
WMB

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