Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, UNH, WMB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 35,826 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026 , with 3,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 34,560 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) options are showing a volume of 40,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike put option expiring September 11, 2026, with 16,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

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