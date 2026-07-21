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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LQDA, DAVE, NN

July 21, 2026 — 04:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total of 8,820 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 882,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 1,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,100 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE) options are showing a volume of 2,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 292,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 562,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $407.50 strike put option expiring August 07, 2026, with 1,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,600 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $407.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 12,943 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,200 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, DAVE options, or NN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LQDA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

LQDA
DAVE
NN

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