Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LQDA, DAVE, NN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total of 8,820 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 882,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026 , with 1,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,100 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE) options are showing a volume of 2,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 292,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 562,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $407.50 strike put option expiring August 07, 2026, with 1,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,600 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $407.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 12,943 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,200 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, DAVE options, or NN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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