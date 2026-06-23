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IRDM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IRDM, ESAB, COST

June 23, 2026 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM), where a total of 36,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.5% of IRDM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 32,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of IRDM. Below is a chart showing IRDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB) saw options trading volume of 10,507 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 126.9% of ESAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 828,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of ESAB. Below is a chart showing ESAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 30,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 2,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IRDM options, ESAB options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further IRDM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

IRDM
ESAB
COST

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