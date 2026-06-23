Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IRDM, ESAB, COST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM), where a total of 36,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.5% of IRDM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 32,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of IRDM. Below is a chart showing IRDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB) saw options trading volume of 10,507 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 126.9% of ESAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 828,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of ESAB. Below is a chart showing ESAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 30,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 2,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRDM options, ESAB options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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