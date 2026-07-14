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INSW

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INSW, CLSK, S

July 14, 2026 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW), where a total of 4,807 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 480,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.4% of INSW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 654,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,800 underlying shares of INSW. Below is a chart showing INSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) options are showing a volume of 118,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 14,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S) options are showing a volume of 40,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 6,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 682,400 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INSW options, CLSK options, or S options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further INSW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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INSW
CLSK
S

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