Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INSW, CLSK, S

CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) options are showing a volume of 118,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 14,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S) options are showing a volume of 40,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 6,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 682,400 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INSW options, CLSK options, or S options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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