Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INSW, CLSK, S

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW), where a total of 4,807 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 480,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.4% of INSW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 654,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 2,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,800 underlying shares of INSW. Below is a chart showing INSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) options are showing a volume of 118,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 14,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S) options are showing a volume of 40,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 6,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 682,400 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INSW options, CLSK options, or S options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further INSW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.