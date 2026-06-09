Markets
HD

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HD, APP, WBD

June 09, 2026 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 32,206 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 22,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring June 12, 2026, with 685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) saw options trading volume of 90,341 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 51,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HD options, APP options, or WBD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further HD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding HD-> HD Dividend Growth Rate-> BDCs Trading Below NAV-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HD
APP
WBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.