Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HD, APP, WBD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 32,206 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 5,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 22,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring June 12, 2026, with 685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) saw options trading volume of 90,341 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 51,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, APP options, or WBD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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