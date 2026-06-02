Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, ADBE, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 31,542 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 151.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1160 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 1,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1160 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 62,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 40,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, ADBE options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.