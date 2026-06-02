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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, ADBE, CRWD

June 02, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 31,542 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 151.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1160 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 62,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 40,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, ADBE options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

GS
ADBE
CRWD

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