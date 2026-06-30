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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, TRTX, NVDA

June 30, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 69,685 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.5% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 6,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,900 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) saw options trading volume of 8,003 contracts, representing approximately 800,300 underlying shares or approximately 108% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 741,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 8,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,300 underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.7 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 173.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 01, 2026, with 229,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GME options, TRTX options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GME Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

GME
TRTX
NVDA

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