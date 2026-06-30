Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, TRTX, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 69,685 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.5% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026 , with 6,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,900 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) saw options trading volume of 8,003 contracts, representing approximately 800,300 underlying shares or approximately 108% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 741,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 8,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,300 underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.7 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 173.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 01, 2026, with 229,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

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