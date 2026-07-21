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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GM, BA, CVS

July 21, 2026 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 43,084 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 3,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,800 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 30,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 42,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 33,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GM options, BA options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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