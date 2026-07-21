Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GM, BA, CVS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 43,084 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026 , with 3,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,800 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 30,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 42,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 33,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GM options, BA options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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