Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ETSY, APP, WOOF

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 52,258 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024, with 3,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) options are showing a volume of 19,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,000 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, APP options, or WOOF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Services Stocks
HUGE Videos
Institutional Holders of MOMO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.