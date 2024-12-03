News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ETSY, APP, WOOF

December 03, 2024

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 23,455 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,900 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 52,258 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024, with 3,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) options are showing a volume of 19,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,000 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

