Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, ORLY, IBM

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) options are showing a volume of 2,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 295,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 396,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.04 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,200 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.04 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 24,096 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
