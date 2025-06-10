Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, ORLY, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 98,365 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025 , with 8,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) options are showing a volume of 2,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 295,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 396,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.04 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,200 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.04 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 24,096 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, ORLY options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

