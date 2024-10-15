Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, BCO, CSCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 38,466 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 4,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) saw options trading volume of 1,200 contracts, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of BCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of BCO. Below is a chart showing BCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 68,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 42,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, BCO options, or CSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.