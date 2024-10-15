Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, BCO, CSCO

Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) saw options trading volume of 1,200 contracts, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of BCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of BCO. Below is a chart showing BCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 68,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 42,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
