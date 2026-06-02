Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRDO, SOLS, CORZ

Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: SOLS) saw options trading volume of 18,645 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of SOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 15,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SOLS. Below is a chart showing SOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 113,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 25,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRDO options, SOLS options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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