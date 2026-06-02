Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRDO, SOLS, CORZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO), where a total volume of 54,811 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.3% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026 , with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: SOLS) saw options trading volume of 18,645 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of SOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 15,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SOLS. Below is a chart showing SOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 113,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 25,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRDO options, SOLS options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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