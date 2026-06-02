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CRDO

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRDO, SOLS, CORZ

June 02, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO), where a total volume of 54,811 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.3% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: SOLS) saw options trading volume of 18,645 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of SOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 15,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SOLS. Below is a chart showing SOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 113,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 25,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRDO options, SOLS options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CRDO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CRDO
SOLS
CORZ

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