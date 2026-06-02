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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BNY, C, BMY

June 02, 2026 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (Symbol: BNY), where a total of 18,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of BNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 715,600 underlying shares of BNY. Below is a chart showing BNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 51,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 10,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 48,911 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 32,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BNY options, C options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BNY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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BNY
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BMY

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