Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BNY, C, BMY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (Symbol: BNY), where a total of 18,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of BNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 7,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 715,600 underlying shares of BNY. Below is a chart showing BNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 51,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 10,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 48,911 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 32,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BNY options, C options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BNY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.