Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BNY, C, BMY

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 51,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 10,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 48,911 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 32,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
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