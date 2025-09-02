Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVT, AEIS, UPS

September 02, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT), where a total volume of 5,045 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 504,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.3% of AVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 761,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,700 underlying shares of AVT. Below is a chart showing AVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS) options are showing a volume of 3,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 309,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of AEIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 502,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of AEIS. Below is a chart showing AEIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 48,366 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVT options, AEIS options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

