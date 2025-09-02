Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AVT, AEIS, UPS

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS) options are showing a volume of 3,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 309,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of AEIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 502,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of AEIS. Below is a chart showing AEIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 48,366 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVT options, AEIS options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
