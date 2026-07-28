Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APAM, GNRC, TTMI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM), where a total volume of 6,482 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 648,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.6% of APAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 5,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,300 underlying shares of APAM. Below is a chart showing APAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 6,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 639,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 920,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And TTM Technologies Inc (Symbol: TTMI) saw options trading volume of 14,396 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of TTMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,100 underlying shares of TTMI. Below is a chart showing TTMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APAM options, GNRC options, or TTMI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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