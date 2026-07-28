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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: APAM, GNRC, TTMI

July 28, 2026 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM), where a total volume of 6,482 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 648,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.6% of APAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,300 underlying shares of APAM. Below is a chart showing APAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 6,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 639,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 920,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And TTM Technologies Inc (Symbol: TTMI) saw options trading volume of 14,396 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of TTMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,100 underlying shares of TTMI. Below is a chart showing TTMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APAM options, GNRC options, or TTMI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further APAM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

APAM
GNRC
TTMI

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