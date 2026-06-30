Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, META, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 892,596 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 89.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 133.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 01, 2026 , with 104,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 253,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring July 01, 2026, with 11,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 81,809 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 114% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 28,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

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