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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, META, ENPH

June 30, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 892,596 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 89.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 133.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 01, 2026, with 104,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 253,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring July 01, 2026, with 11,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 81,809 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 114% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 28,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, META options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AAPL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

AAPL
META
ENPH

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