Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PRCT, MDB, TSN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT), where a total of 3,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.5% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 239,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 10,993 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.2% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 18,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 6,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,200 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
