Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MCFT, ADBE, DPZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (Symbol: MCFT), where a total of 1,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 169,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.2% of MCFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 156,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares of MCFT. Below is a chart showing MCFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 25,166 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 106% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 5,555 contracts, representing approximately 555,500 underlying shares or approximately 105.1% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCFT options, ADBE options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

