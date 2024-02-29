Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VEEV, GLNG, IRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total of 6,986 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 698,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.5% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 938,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,600 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) options are showing a volume of 6,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 675,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,100 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IRWD) saw options trading volume of 22,466 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of IRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,900 underlying shares of IRWD. Below is a chart showing IRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

