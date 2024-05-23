Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SNPS, CMG, AMBC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS), where a total volume of 4,777 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 477,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.8% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 1,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 155,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3100 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) options are showing a volume of 2,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 255,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,600 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNPS options, CMG options, or AMBC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.