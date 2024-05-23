News & Insights

Markets
SNPS

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SNPS, CMG, AMBC

May 23, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS), where a total volume of 4,777 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 477,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.8% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 1,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 155,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3100 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) options are showing a volume of 2,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 255,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,600 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNPS options, CMG options, or AMBC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding GRWG
 Funds Holding SRLN
 HYZD YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNPS
CMG
AMBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.