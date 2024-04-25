News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SKX, SB, WTW

April 25, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX), where a total of 11,023 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.4% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,700 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Safe Bulkers Inc (Symbol: SB) saw options trading volume of 3,917 contracts, representing approximately 391,700 underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of SB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 594,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,700 underlying shares of SB. Below is a chart showing SB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) options are showing a volume of 2,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 270,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of WTW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,700 underlying shares of WTW. Below is a chart showing WTW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SKX options, SB options, or WTW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
