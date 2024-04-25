Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SKX, SB, WTW

Safe Bulkers Inc (Symbol: SB) saw options trading volume of 3,917 contracts, representing approximately 391,700 underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of SB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 594,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,700 underlying shares of SB. Below is a chart showing SB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) options are showing a volume of 2,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 270,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of WTW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,700 underlying shares of WTW. Below is a chart showing WTW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SKX options, SB options, or WTW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
