Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OMF, BK, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), where a total of 9,092 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 909,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.7% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 821,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,800 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) saw options trading volume of 40,841 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 104.8% of BK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BK. Below is a chart showing BK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 11,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.7% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
