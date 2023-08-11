Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAP, WGO, TMCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total of 9,217 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 921,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,400 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) saw options trading volume of 1,783 contracts, representing approximately 178,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,200 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Treace Medical Concepts Inc (Symbol: TMCI) options are showing a volume of 1,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 161,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of TMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares of TMCI. Below is a chart showing TMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

