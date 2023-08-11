Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAP, WGO, TMCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total of 9,217 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 921,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,400 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) saw options trading volume of 1,783 contracts, representing approximately 178,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,200 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Treace Medical Concepts Inc (Symbol: TMCI) options are showing a volume of 1,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 161,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of TMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares of TMCI. Below is a chart showing TMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAP options, WGO options, or TMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Corning Average Annual Return
CNVY shares outstanding history
Goldman Sachs Group shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.