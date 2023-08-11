News & Insights

Markets
AAP

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAP, WGO, TMCI

August 11, 2023 — 12:23 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total of 9,217 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 921,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,400 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) saw options trading volume of 1,783 contracts, representing approximately 178,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,200 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Treace Medical Concepts Inc (Symbol: TMCI) options are showing a volume of 1,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 161,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of TMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares of TMCI. Below is a chart showing TMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAP options, WGO options, or TMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Corning Average Annual Return
 CNVY shares outstanding history
 Goldman Sachs Group shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAP
WGO
TMCI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.