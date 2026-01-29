Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XOM, PANW, AXON

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 35,009 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 3,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 3,476 contracts, representing approximately 347,600 underlying shares or approximately 54% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 644,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,400 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
