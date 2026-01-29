Markets
XOM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XOM, PANW, AXON

January 29, 2026 — 03:59 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 111,314 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 5,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,000 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 35,009 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 3,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 3,476 contracts, representing approximately 347,600 underlying shares or approximately 54% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 644,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,400 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, PANW options, or AXON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TME
 Funds Holding SNCY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TME-> Funds Holding SNCY-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
PANW
AXON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.