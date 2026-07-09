Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WULF, CZR, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF), where a total of 232,939 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026 , with 18,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 32,059 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 29,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 9,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 907,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WULF options, CZR options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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