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WULF

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WULF, CZR, MDB

July 09, 2026 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF), where a total of 232,939 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 18,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 32,059 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 29,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 9,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 907,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WULF options, CZR options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further WULF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

WULF
CZR
MDB

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