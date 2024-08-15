Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WAL, SIRI, LQDA

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 144,302 contracts, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 14,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 5,857 contracts, representing approximately 585,700 underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 932,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,100 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.