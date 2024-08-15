News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WAL, SIRI, LQDA

August 15, 2024 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), where a total of 9,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 914,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.8% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,900 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 144,302 contracts, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 14,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 5,857 contracts, representing approximately 585,700 underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 932,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,100 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
