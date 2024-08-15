Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WAL, SIRI, LQDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), where a total of 9,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 914,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.8% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 4,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,900 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 144,302 contracts, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 14,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 5,857 contracts, representing approximately 585,700 underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 932,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,100 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WAL options, SIRI options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

