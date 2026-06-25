Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UNH, DAL, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 43,502 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026 , with 3,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 37,526 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 5,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 43,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 2,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, DAL options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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