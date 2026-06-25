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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UNH, DAL, AMAT

June 25, 2026 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 43,502 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 3,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 37,526 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 5,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 43,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 2,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, DAL options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further UNH Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
UnitedHealth Group market cap history-> UNH Split History-> Top Stocks Held By Andreas Halvorsen-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
DAL
AMAT

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