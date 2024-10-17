News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ULTA, LCID, LQDA

October 17, 2024 — 03:23 pm EDT

October 17, 2024 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 9,844 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 984,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) options are showing a volume of 209,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 44,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 7,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 715,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,800 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, LCID options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

