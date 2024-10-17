Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ULTA, LCID, LQDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 9,844 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 984,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) options are showing a volume of 209,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 44,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 7,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 715,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,800 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

