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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TRVI, NTGR, ACMR

June 18, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trevi Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TRVI), where a total volume of 15,120 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.6% of TRVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,500 underlying shares of TRVI. Below is a chart showing TRVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) saw options trading volume of 4,787 contracts, representing approximately 478,700 underlying shares or approximately 122.8% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) saw options trading volume of 20,624 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 114.4% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,900 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TRVI options, NTGR options, or ACMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TRVI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TRVI shares outstanding history-> TRVI Stock Predictions-> BDCs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRVI
NTGR
ACMR

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