Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TRVI, NTGR, ACMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trevi Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TRVI), where a total volume of 15,120 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.6% of TRVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 4,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,500 underlying shares of TRVI. Below is a chart showing TRVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) saw options trading volume of 4,787 contracts, representing approximately 478,700 underlying shares or approximately 122.8% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) saw options trading volume of 20,624 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 114.4% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,900 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TRVI options, NTGR options, or ACMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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Further TRVI Research:

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