Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TDG, INTC, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total of 2,023 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 387,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1310 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1310 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 635,379 contracts, representing approximately 63.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 124.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 38,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 32,037 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDG options, INTC options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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