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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TDG, INTC, BA

June 11, 2026 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total of 2,023 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 387,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1310 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 635,379 contracts, representing approximately 63.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 124.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 38,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 32,037 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TDG options, INTC options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TDG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

TDG
INTC
BA

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