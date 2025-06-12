Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SEE, WGS, LOW

GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) options are showing a volume of 4,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 490,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 815,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 16,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,000 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
