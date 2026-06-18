Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SATS, ALAB, QCOM

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 42,773 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,600 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 146,753 contracts, representing approximately 14.7 million underlying shares or approximately 69% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 14,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SATS options, ALAB options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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