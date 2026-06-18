Markets
SATS

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SATS, ALAB, QCOM

June 18, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS), where a total volume of 87,272 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.1% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 15,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 42,773 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,600 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 146,753 contracts, representing approximately 14.7 million underlying shares or approximately 69% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 14,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SATS options, ALAB options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SATS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
EchoStar MACD-> EchoStar market cap history-> Semiconductors Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SATS
ALAB
QCOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.