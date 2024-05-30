Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: S, IBM, IDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S), where a total of 19,037 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.6% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 20,097 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 1,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA) saw options trading volume of 2,145 contracts, representing approximately 214,500 underlying shares or approximately 57% of IDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of IDA. Below is a chart showing IDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for S options, IBM options, or IDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

