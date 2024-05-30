Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: S, IBM, IDA

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 20,097 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 1,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA) saw options trading volume of 2,145 contracts, representing approximately 214,500 underlying shares or approximately 57% of IDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of IDA. Below is a chart showing IDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for S options, IBM options, or IDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Historical PE Ratio
NTEC Videos
COF Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.