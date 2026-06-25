Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RVMD, IBM, GRPN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Revolution Medicines Inc (Symbol: RVMD), where a total of 23,290 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.4% of RVMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 5,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,100 underlying shares of RVMD. Below is a chart showing RVMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 86,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 6,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) saw options trading volume of 10,897 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.6% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RVMD options, IBM options, or GRPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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