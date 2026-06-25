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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RVMD, IBM, GRPN

June 25, 2026 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Revolution Medicines Inc (Symbol: RVMD), where a total of 23,290 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.4% of RVMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,100 underlying shares of RVMD. Below is a chart showing RVMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 86,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 6,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) saw options trading volume of 10,897 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.6% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RVMD options, IBM options, or GRPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further RVMD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

RVMD
IBM
GRPN

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