Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIVN, BLSH, PACS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 323,124 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 32.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.6% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026 , with 25,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH) options are showing a volume of 15,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,400 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS) options are showing a volume of 7,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 724,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 972,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 7,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,300 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, BLSH options, or PACS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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