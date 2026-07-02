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RIVN

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIVN, BLSH, PACS

July 02, 2026 — 05:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 323,124 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 32.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.6% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 25,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH) options are showing a volume of 15,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,400 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS) options are showing a volume of 7,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 724,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 972,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 7,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,300 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, BLSH options, or PACS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further RIVN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RIVN-> RIVN YTD Return-> Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RIVN
BLSH
PACS

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