Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PPC, HCAT, RBRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC), where a total volume of 8,574 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 857,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 7,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,800 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Health Catalyst Inc (Symbol: HCAT) saw options trading volume of 3,346 contracts, representing approximately 334,600 underlying shares or approximately 62% of HCAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 539,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,400 underlying shares of HCAT. Below is a chart showing HCAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rubrik Inc (Symbol: RBRK) saw options trading volume of 23,336 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of RBRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,900 underlying shares of RBRK. Below is a chart showing RBRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PPC options, HCAT options, or RBRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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Further PPC Research:

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