Markets
PPC

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PPC, HCAT, RBRK

June 04, 2026 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC), where a total volume of 8,574 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 857,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,800 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Health Catalyst Inc (Symbol: HCAT) saw options trading volume of 3,346 contracts, representing approximately 334,600 underlying shares or approximately 62% of HCAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 539,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,400 underlying shares of HCAT. Below is a chart showing HCAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Rubrik Inc (Symbol: RBRK) saw options trading volume of 23,336 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of RBRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,900 underlying shares of RBRK. Below is a chart showing RBRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PPC options, HCAT options, or RBRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PPC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PPC Videos-> PPC market cap history-> Ray Dalio Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PPC
HCAT
RBRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.