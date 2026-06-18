Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, KR, SLB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 145,901 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 10,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 44,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 6,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,600 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

And SLB Ltd (Symbol: SLB) options are showing a volume of 78,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 20,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, KR options, or SLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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