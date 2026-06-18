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ORCL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, KR, SLB

June 18, 2026 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 145,901 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 44,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 6,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,600 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And SLB Ltd (Symbol: SLB) options are showing a volume of 78,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 20,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, KR options, or SLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ORCL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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SLB

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