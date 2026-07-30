Markets
NN

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NN, NVDA, AAPL

July 30, 2026 — 04:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN), where a total volume of 59,960 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 267.7% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 37,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.5 million contracts, representing approximately 245.2 million underlying shares or approximately 189.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 188,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 768,299 contracts, representing approximately 76.8 million underlying shares or approximately 155% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 28,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NN options, NVDA options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further NN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of NN-> NN market cap history-> Dividend ETFs-> More articles by this source->

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