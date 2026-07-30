Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NN, NVDA, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN), where a total volume of 59,960 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 267.7% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 37,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.5 million contracts, representing approximately 245.2 million underlying shares or approximately 189.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 188,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 768,299 contracts, representing approximately 76.8 million underlying shares or approximately 155% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 28,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NN options, NVDA options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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