Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NN, NVDA, AAPL

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.5 million contracts, representing approximately 245.2 million underlying shares or approximately 189.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 188,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 768,299 contracts, representing approximately 76.8 million underlying shares or approximately 155% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 28,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NN options, NVDA options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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