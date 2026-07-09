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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, GOOG, LNC

July 09, 2026 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 244,778 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 24.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 27,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 120,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 6,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) options are showing a volume of 8,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 880,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,700 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, GOOG options, or LNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further NFLX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

NFLX
GOOG
LNC

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