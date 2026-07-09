Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, GOOG, LNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 244,778 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 24.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026 , with 27,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 120,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 6,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) options are showing a volume of 8,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 880,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,700 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, GOOG options, or LNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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