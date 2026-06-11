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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, PCT, DAKT

June 11, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 307,371 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 168.1% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 12,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 74,320 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 138.6% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 26,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Daktronics Inc. (Symbol: DAKT) saw options trading volume of 3,989 contracts, representing approximately 398,900 underlying shares or approximately 136.4% of DAKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 292,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,400 underlying shares of DAKT. Below is a chart showing DAKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, PCT options, or DAKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MSTR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding MSTR-> MSTR market cap history-> The DividendRank Top 25-> More articles by this source->

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MSTR
PCT
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