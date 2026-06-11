Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, PCT, DAKT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 307,371 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 168.1% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 12,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 74,320 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 138.6% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 26,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Daktronics Inc. (Symbol: DAKT) saw options trading volume of 3,989 contracts, representing approximately 398,900 underlying shares or approximately 136.4% of DAKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 292,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,400 underlying shares of DAKT. Below is a chart showing DAKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, PCT options, or DAKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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